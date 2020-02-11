Rocket League UPDATE today: PS4 and Xbox One patch notes and server explanation

THE new Rocket League update is rolling out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC, with patch notes now confirmed.
The new Rocket League update is rolling out today on all platforms, with Psyonix full patch notes for all the major changes. News regarding the recent Server outages can be found further down this article.
Esports Shop
The Esports Shop will feature new items to support RLCS Season 9
New teams include
- eUnited
- Pittsburgh Knights
- Team Reciprocity
- Veloce Esports
Every team in the Esports Shop will have the following items:
- Octane Decal
- Dominus Decal
- ARMR Wheels
- Bionic Wheels
- Patriarch Wheels
- Player Banner
- NRG Esports items will feature the team’s new logo
- Anyone who owns previous versions of NRG items will still own those previous versions in their inventory
Fan Rewards
- New Fan Rewards will be available during Rocket League Esports broadcasts this month
BUG FIXES
- Fixed appearance of Painted Lightspeed Trails
- When buying Rocket Pass Tiers, a Pro Tier thumbnail may get stuck loading
ORIGINAL: Developers Psyonix has confirmed that a new Rocket League update is being released today, February 4, 2020. The first major patch of 2020 is scheduled to land this evening and will include some bonuses for eSports fans. New cosmetic items will be added to the game, with today’s Rocket League update scheduled to launch at 6pm, GMT. The Rocket League Championship Series has been disrupted by recent server issues but there has been no suggestion that today’s Rocket League update will be delayed.
In fact, Psyonix has confirmed that today’s patch will be going forward as planned, with the team also providing a quick explanation covering why servers have been acting up over the past few days.
Many Rocket League fans will have already experienced the issues with server stability this weekend, with sporadic maintenance periods being announced at short notice.
“On Thursday last week, we performed scheduled maintenance to move our backend infrastructure (also known as PsyNet) to an updated version of MySQL,” a message from Psyonix adds.
“Once we hit a peak number of 315,000 concurrent players on Friday, PsyNet started experiencing critical errors, which continued throughout the weekend, and today.
“We had to repeat this process several times over the weekend, which is why we made the difficult decisions to delay the starts of RLCS, Rivals Play-Ins, and CRL.
“We are still investigating the root cause of the problem within PsyNet. This is something we’ve been working on non-stop over the weekend, and we are committed to getting PsyNet back into a stable state as soon as we possibly can.
“Once we have PsyNet back in a stable state, we will share more on the specifics on what happened, and what we’re going to do to prevent stability issues like this in the future.”
Today’s Rocket League will include new eSports content for the shop and Psyonix has confirmed that all others changes will be listed in patch notes going live later today.
A message from Pysonix adds: “Rocket League’s first title update of 2020 will refresh the Esports Shop to help kick off Season 9 of the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS). You can expect the update to go live on all platforms on February 4 at 10 a.m. PST / 6 p.m. UTC (Pending first-party certification).
“Additionally, NRG Esports is getting items with the team’s newly-branded logos. Expect to see those added to the Esports Shop rotation.
“Anyone who owns previous versions of NRG items will still own those previous versions in their inventory.
“Fan Rewards will also be refreshed in this update. We’ll have more to share about these new Fan Rewards following the update.
“We hope you enjoy repping your favourite teams with these new and updated team items.”
Four teams will see new items added to the shop, including the following: Octane Decal, Dominus Decal, ARMR Wheels, Bionic Wheels, Patriarch Wheels, and Player Banner.