Rocket League UPDATE today: PS4 and Xbox One patch notes and server explanation

The new Rocket League update is rolling out today on all platforms, with Psyonix full patch notes for all the major changes. News regarding the recent Server outages can be found further down this article. Esports Shop The Esports Shop will feature new items to support RLCS Season 9 New teams include eUnited

Pittsburgh Knights

Team Reciprocity

Veloce Esports Every team in the Esports Shop will have the following items: Octane Decal

Dominus Decal

ARMR Wheels

Bionic Wheels

Patriarch Wheels

Player Banner

NRG Esports items will feature the team’s new logo

Anyone who owns previous versions of NRG items will still own those previous versions in their inventory Fan Rewards New Fan Rewards will be available during Rocket League Esports broadcasts this month BUG FIXES Fixed appearance of Painted Lightspeed Trails

New Fan Rewards will be available during Rocket League Esports broadcasts this month BUG FIXES Fixed appearance of Painted Lightspeed Trails

When buying Rocket Pass Tiers, a Pro Tier thumbnail may get stuck loading

In fact, Psyonix has confirmed that today’s patch will be going forward as planned, with the team also providing a quick explanation covering why servers have been acting up over the past few days. Many Rocket League fans will have already experienced the issues with server stability this weekend, with sporadic maintenance periods being announced at short notice. “On Thursday last week, we performed scheduled maintenance to move our backend infrastructure (also known as PsyNet) to an updated version of MySQL,” a message from Psyonix adds. “Once we hit a peak number of 315,000 concurrent players on Friday, PsyNet started experiencing critical errors, which continued throughout the weekend, and today.

“We had to repeat this process several times over the weekend, which is why we made the difficult decisions to delay the starts of RLCS, Rivals Play-Ins, and CRL. “We are still investigating the root cause of the problem within PsyNet. This is something we’ve been working on non-stop over the weekend, and we are committed to getting PsyNet back into a stable state as soon as we possibly can. “Once we have PsyNet back in a stable state, we will share more on the specifics on what happened, and what we’re going to do to prevent stability issues like this in the future.” Today’s Rocket League will include new eSports content for the shop and Psyonix has confirmed that all others changes will be listed in patch notes going live later today.