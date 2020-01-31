Rocketman: Elton John’s husband David Furnish addresses gay sex scene

ROCKETMAN dazzled Elton John fans when it was released last year, also breaking down boundaries in cinema. Now, the icon’s husband David Furnish has spoken out about the movie’s gay sex scene.

Rocketman told the story of Elton John’s incredible life and career, the ups and the downs and his journey to becoming one of the most famous and lauded singer-songwriters of all time. The movie traced his life from his breakthrough in the 1970s through to his global superstardom. Dexter Fletcher’s biopic wasn’t afraid to delve into the lows of John’s career too, exploring his addiction battle and strained relationship with his manager and lover John Reid.

Rocketman also showed the Tiny Dancer hitmaker’s romantic life, from coming out as gay to his relationship with Reid. The movie made waves with an intimate sex scene between the lovers which didn’t shy away from a relatively frank depiction of their physical relationship. As John said himself: “I just haven’t led a PG-13 rated life.” In a new interview with Screen, John’s husband David Furnish, with whom he shared two sons, addressed the importance of the Rocketman’s gay sex scene. ROCKETMAN – WHAT ELTON JOHN REALLY THOUGHT OF MOVIE

“We worked really hard to make it as authentic as possible, and also to make it as earned as possible,” Furnish, who was a producer on the movie, said. “As a filmmaker, I’m not a fan of gratuitous sex in any film, gay or straight,” he continued. “But I really felt it was a huge moment for Elton – it was when he lost his virginity, it was the first time he slept with a man. “We’ve made so many advances in so many respects in relation to LGBT equality. “And then you have the head of the Church of England issuing a statement saying that only married couples should be in sexual relationships. You think, are you out of your mind?!” Furnish added.

“This is the crazy dichotomy of the world we live in; we’ve made fantastic advances on one hand, and on the other hand these moments come along where it feels like we take 10 steps back. “We have to continue to blaze trails wherever we can; we have to, as filmmakers and creators of culture, try to move the dial, be provocative, be relevant, and try to reflect all aspects of society, all aspects of life,” Furnish stated. Elsewhere, Madden previously spoke out about the sex scene between his character and John (played by Taron Egerton), telling The Sun: “Sex scenes are never fun to shoot but I only ever do these things if there’s a real justification for them. “This is the first time Elton ever had sex with anyone so that’s why it’s a relevant scene, in terms of his progression.” DON’T MISS…

In an interview with Attitude magazine, leading man Egerton also opened up on the importance of the scene, saying: “In the script, this is the scene of Elton losing his virginity and we wanted to try to do that justice, and also at that point their relationship hasn’t broken down yet. “They were falling in love and it’s beautiful because it should be. “We didn’t want to play like they were a couple who were eventually going to fall apart,” he continued. “We wanted to play it like two guys in their early twenties who are falling in love and who are incredibly sexually attracted to each other, so we both stripped down to nothing and rolled around in a bed together for half a day.”