Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic both require treatment during Australian Open battle

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic both called for the trainer during their Australian Open semi-final.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic both required treatment during their Australian Open semi-final clash. Injury concerns were hanging over Federer ahead of the tie because he refused to practice in public the past two days.

And he rocked up on Rod Laver Arena with his leg taped up sparking further worries over his fitness. But world No 3 made a dominant start to the match and was serving for the set at 5-4. However, Djokovic broke back to take the set to a tiebreak, which he dominated 7-1. When both players returned to their court-side chairs they each asked for the trainer to tend to them. World No 2 Djokovic appeared to request treatment for a stomach problem in the form of a drink or tablet. But Federer’s issue seemed worse as he went off the court for six minutes.

The 38-year-old did not show any signs weakness on the court or when he returned but it is expected to be a recurrence of the injury suffered against Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday. Federer took a nine-minute off-court medical timeout during that tie and limped through two sets before producing a stunning comeback. Ahead of the semi-finals, Federer attempted to play down his “pains and problems” but he was not 100 per cent convincing. “I don’t know if you can call it an injury,” Federer said after beating Sandgren. “It’s just pain and problems. I need to figure it out now.

“But as it’s not like in 18 hours, like you got a third round to play, semi-finals, you have an extra day, adrenaline, there’s a lot of things. Two good nights of sleep, doctors, physios. “Hopefully we’ll find out that it’s actually nothing bad, that it was just the groin that went really tight from playing a lot, who knows what, from nerves. I don’t know. “I’m hopeful. We’ll find out tonight, tomorrow. The next day we’ll see how it goes. “I felt like it came midway through the second set maybe, after he had broken me at some point. I started to feel like my defense wasn’t really there.