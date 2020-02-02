Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic ‘different’ relationship explained ahead of semi-final

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic face off today for a place in the Australian Open final.

Roger Federer isn’t as close to Novak Djokovic as he is to Rafael Nadal, in the opinion of four-time Grand Slam champion Jim Courier. Federer and Djokovic meet for the 50th time in the Australian Open semi-final today.

The ‘Big Three’ of Nadal, Federer and Djokovic have dominated men’s tennis for well over a decade now. There is growing expectations and pressure on the likes of, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem to soon take over the men’s game. But the biggest draw remains the top three players in the world, with matches played between the trio attracting worldwide interest. The rivalry between Federer and Nadal dates back to 2004 with the pair striking up a strong relationship on and off the court despite their intense battles.

Djokovic, the youngest of the three, was naturally a latecomer given his age but he has blossomed into one of the greatest tennis players of all time and has similarly struck up a rapport with his biggest rivals. He has even faced off against Federer more times than the 38-year-old has taken on Nadal with similarly memorable matches along the way. But speaking ahead of the Australian Open semi-final between the pair, Courier thinks the reason Djokovic and Federer might not be as close as the Swiss star is with Nadal is because of how different the pair are. “I think there’s definitely a huge amount of mutual respect between these two,” he said on Australia’s Channel 9.

“They’re different men. There’s definitely a bit of a difference between the two of them. “I don’t know if Roger feels necessarily as close from when I hear him talk about Novak as he does to Rafa in spite of Rafa being the primary rival early in his career. “I don’t know that they’ve done a lot of charity events together the way that Federer and Nadal will be in South Africa next week playing a charity event for Roger’s foundation. “But there’s an immense amount of respect for the way that they’ve both conducted their careers and what they’ve done for the sport.