Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal break world record in Match for Africa exhibition

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal delighted the crowds in Cape Town, South Africa.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have broken the record for the highest ever attendance for a tennis match. In Cape Town, South Africa, Federer and Nadal played out an entertaining match in the Cape Town Stadium.

In the sixth instalment of his ‘Match for Africa’, Federer brought tennis back to his mother Lynette’s homeland, in aid of his foundation. Federer teamed up with Microsoft founder Bill Gates against South African comedian Trevor Noah and Nadal for a celebrity doubles match. And the Switzerland America combination came out on top as they beat Nadal and Noah 6-3. Federer and Nadal then came back out for their singles match and the crowd got their monies worth as the two greats played for nearly two hours.

The 20-time champion came out on top, winning 6-4 3-6 6-3 and it was then announced the exhibition had shattered the previous record of 42,517 with 51,954 in attendance and they raised $3.5million in proceeds. Before the match, Federer opened up on why he does so much philosophic work. “It’s all a matter of priorities,” he told TV presenter Carol Tshabalala on the court. “It’s my passion. Namibia, what a country that is as well, I’ve got to go back and visit.

“My kids are five and 10 now, I think they’re getting old enough to do long trips in cars and journeys around big countries. “I haven’t been here to South Africa yet. I was almost going to take them but Australia was not long ago, we’re going to go to America in a bit of time. “But it’s all a matter of priorities you know, I love what I do, it was a great trip, a successful trip. “Of course it’s inspiring and motivating to keep on going, talk to people who can really make a difference and have an impact, that’s what it’s about for me.