Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal fired Novak Djokovic warning ahead of Australian Open final

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have been warned about Novak Djokovic by Mats Wilander.

Mats Wilander thinks Novak Djokovic winning the Australian Open title could be the springboard for a year of dominance which would see him push Roger Federer and Rafael Nada’s Grand Slam tallies.

Djokovic can claim his 17th Grand Slam title if he beats Dominic Thiem this morning. That would take the world No 2 to within two of Nadal’s major tournament haul and three behind Federer’s record. The Serbian won two Grand Slam titles in 2019 and he would expect to do likewise again this year. However, Wilander believes if the 32-year-old lifts the trophy in Melbourne he will kick-on and take the GOAT fight to his rivals this season. “For sure, this final against Thiem is Novak’s to lose,” Eurosport tennis expert Wilander said.

“You can literally go and say that this is Novak’s most important match if he wants to start seriously competing for the title of the best ever. “If he wins here, we know that he will more than likely win another major this year, that is always the pattern when he wins the Australian Open. “Suddenly, he has 18 or so if that trend follows, and that’s just a normal year. “He could have a good year and maybe win three of four Grand Slam titles. Then he is at 19, 20 titles.

“So this first title of the year would give him the biggest confidence booster of the year.” Thiem will have plenty of confidence heading into his showdown with Djokovic having won four of their last five matches. And Djokovic knows he will not be in for an easy ride when they go head-to-head. “I don’t think he’s really anymore next generation,” he said. “He’s been around for many years.