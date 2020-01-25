Roger Federer apologises to John Millman for causing Australian Open heartbreak

Roger Federer apologised to John Millman after ending his Australian Open dream in cruel fashion.

World No 3 Federer knows exactly what it feels like to have his heart broken in such a cruel fashion. The Swiss star was on the receiving end when Novak Djokovic won their Wimbledon final clash last summer. Millman more than matched Federer for the duration of their four-hour battle on Rod Laver Arena. But a brief moment of magic right at the death ensured it was Federer who progressed to the fourth round. The pair shared an exhausted embrace at the net and shook hands following the grueling showdown which finished just before 1am local time in Melbourne (2pm GMT).

“Like you said, he’s got a great attitude, and that’s why I mumbled something to him at the net,” Federer revealed. “Just saying, ‘I have so much respect for you, and it’s such a pity, I’m so sorry, but well played’, and all that stuff, because I really feel that way for John.” However, Millman could not remember the exchange when asked in his press conference. “To be honest with you, I’m not trying to stonewall you here, I actually don’t remember,” he said.

“Yeah. I was pretty gone with it. I just don’t remember, mate. I’m not trying to be a p***k.” Millman beat Federer in the 2018 US Open fourth round and the 20-time Grand Slam winner does not know why the Aussie is such a difficult opponent. “No, attitude? I mean, you need to bring that, but if a guy is jumping up and down on the other side, he’s not going to beat me,” he said. “You need to bring I think everything to the table, you know, I hope so, to hang with me and all that stuff.