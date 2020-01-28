Roger Federer backs Milos Raonic ahead of Novak Djokovic Australian Open clash

Roger Federer has backed Milos Raonic to rediscover his top form.

Roger Federer has backed Milos Raonic to rediscover his top form as the Canadian gears up to take on Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. Federer will face the winner of that tie in the semi-finals on Thursday after beating Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-2.

World No 3 Federer has not played a seeded player throughout his run to the final four in Melbourne. And he gets to put his feet up and relax while his two potential rivals go head-to-head in the evening session. Raonic, a former world No 3, has struggled with injuries over recent years but has been playing some great tennis this past week. The Canadian has served 82 aces – the fourth most in the tournament – and he is expected to cause Djokovic problems with his powerful deliveries. And Federer claims he wants to see the 29-year-old climb back up the world rankings after slipping down to No 35.

“It is great to see Milos back playing super well,” Federer said. “Me of all people, he beat me in Wimbledon and that hurt like crazy, it still does. I want to see him do well. It is nice for him to remind everyone he belongs up in the rankings “I think it is going to be a great match. “Novak loves to play here and we have had some epic matches in the past. I better feel better than today or else I am really going skiing.”

Federer had to save seven match points to beat Sandgren in his quarter-final clash and he put the comeback down to luck rather than experience. “You have got to get lucky sometimes I tell you that,” the 20-time Grand Slam winner explained. “Them seven match points were not under control. “It might look that way but I was just hoping he was not going to smash the winner. “You just keep the ball in play and who knows what he is thinking about if he misses one or two.