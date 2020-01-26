Roger Federer battles back with confident display to reach Australian Open quarter-finals

Roger Federer dropped the opening set against Marton Fucsovics but soon recovered for a comfortable victory to set up an Australian Open quarter-final contest against Tennys Sandgren.

Roger Federer had a minor scare in the first set against Marton Fucsovics before going on to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. Having needed five sets to come through past John Millman, Federer appeared to be in some trouble again in the opening exchanges.

Fucsovics, riding high from his results through the opening three rounds, was on the front foot throughout and taking advantage from some sloppy play by Federer to take a 1-0 lead. But that proved to be the only highlight for the Hungarian as Federer soon regained full control with Fucsovics’ head dropping nearly as quick. The 38-year-old didn’t need to hit top gear but he certainly showed signs of improvement from the five-set win over Millman, particularly with his net play. Federer now advances to the quarter-finals where he will take on American Tennys Sandgren.

*denotes previous server Wayward from Federer on his first two match point opportunities. Fucsovics unable to return a serve on the third match point though and Federer has the job done in little over two hours. Groans of delight from the crowd as Federer perfectly places a forehand winner out of reach of Fuscovics. An opening for Fucsovics but he misses as Federer gets two break point opportunities. Confusion ensues as Federer stops because he thinks there has been a missed ‘out’ call and he’s right! The double break and he’s serving for the match. Fucsovics hitting his racquet with anger with a few missed opportunities as Federer holds. Federer having fun out there now. Approaches the net again with confidence, smashes down a forehand before pirouetting to hit a backhand winner for two break point opportunities. Impressive fightback from Fucsovics to save face. Fabulous serving from Federer now. Fucsovics not able to get close to the world No 3 Fucsovics gets on the board with his hold but this is one already over. He showed promise in the first set that he may be able to pull off an upset but he hasn’t been able to put some bad shots behind him. Federer finishes the second game of the fourth set with another ace. Fucsovics looks dejected here as Federer storms to victory. Fucsovics is giving it a good go at the start of the fourth set but Federer just has too much for the Hungarian. Federer broke Fucsovics again with the Swiss star perfectly mixing up his shots.

A grunt from Fucsovics as he misses an opportunity to bring up two break points. Retaliates expertly though with a forehand-backhand combo leaving Federer stranded. Can’t capitalise though as he sends one wildly long. Sublime finish from Federer though at the net. Takes the lead for the first time in the match. That perfect flat backhand down the line again from Federer to make it 0-30. Fucsovics then sends one long to give Federer two break points. And he takes it with a delicate lob. We’re back to the double break and Federer serving for the set. Fucsovics has not been able to do anything with Federer approaching the net… until now! Brilliant lob from the Hungarian and he’s soon got two break point opportunities. Misses the first but Federer lazily drops one into the net Fucsovics cuts the deficit. A small chance here to capitalise. Fucsovics finally on the board with a relatively comfortable service game. Foot off the gas from Federer though. Fucsovics finds himself with two break points with a few sloppy shots from Federer. But the world No 3 fights back to the dismay of his opponent and he consolidates the double break with a fabulous cross-court winner. Fucsovics looking seriously frustrated in between points. Federer hasn’t had to play at the top of his game so far but he is handed two break point opportunities. Misses the first but races to the net to place a winner past the outstretched arm of Fucsovics. Double break and that’s surely the set for Federer now. Fucsovics needs to find something here to lift his spirits up. Federer holds comfortably and the Hungarian’s body language has negativity written all over it. All the momentum with Federer as he quickly races to a 0-30 mini break. Fucscovics’ head drops as he sends one into the net to hand Federer two break point opportunities. Dreadful mistake from the Hungarian as he plays a lazy drop shot into the net as Federer breaks straight away in the third.

Federer’s net play has been excellent so far and has saved him on the odd occasion. Two set points. He only needs one and we’re level again. Break point for Federer as Fucsovics gets unlucky with a long forehand and he takes it. The double break to serve for the set. Outrageous from both players. Federer has Fucsovics running round the court and the Hungarian shows some brilliant defence, but the 38-year-old comes out on top to start the game. But Fucsovics battles back to find a break point opportunity. Sends it long as Federer approaches the net though. A missed opportunity as Federer soon moves to 4-1. Impressive response from Fucsovics to quickly get on the board with a love-service game. Clever play from Federer to place a volley right into the corner, leaving Fucsovics wrongfooted to bring up 30-15. Back to dominating on the forehand again and he consolidates the break. Fucsovics now struggling on his first serve and Federer is taking full advantage here, coming forward on a fierce forehand down the line to bring up two break points. And the 38-year-old gets the break as Fucsovics sends a rare forehand long. Federer needed that to start the second set. A comfortable hold. Federer is going to need Fucsovics’s first serve accuracy to fall in this set. He’s so far been performing above average.

First ace of the match for Fucsovics brings up three set points. Misses the first but Federer sends a wild shot wide on the next point. Advantage Hungarian. Federer still not playing as smooth as he was at the start of the set with errors creeping into his game. He holds though to force Fucsovics to serve for the set. Federer all over the place here as he sends one into the crowd. Fucsovics with a love-service game and he consolidates the break. Uncharacteristically off the boil from Federer gives Fucsovics a mini break at 0-30. Even worse from the 38-year-old as he attempts to correct some mistakes by racing to the net, only to drop his volley short. Three break points. Federer saves two but he can’t prevent the third. First blood to the Hungarian. Exhibition stuff from Federer as he sends Fucsovics out wide with a delicate drop shot before touching over to an empty court to make it 15-all. Anticipates a fierce forehand from Fucsovics at the net to return an impressive winner. 30-30. Fucsovics holds again though with a couple impressive serves to put him in control. Not the kind of match-up where there’s going to be lots of long rallies. Federer looking cool, calm and collected so far on serve with Fucsovics struggling to find a way to break through his opponent’s serve. The infamous backhand at it’s finest from Federer there. Dictating play with some beautiful shots either creating the angle or smashing the line. Fucsovics coping well though. Federer showing a real keenness to get to the net early on serve. Fucsovics not coping well when that happens. Comfortable hold again for the 38-year-old. Nobody on tour can match the Federer one-handed flat backhand. Fucsovics though doing well to keep Federer moving across the baseline and remain on the front foot. Holds serve with a serve out wide. No sign of fatigue from the Millman match for Federer here. Couple nice approaches at the net with some accurate winners. The ideal start.