Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in record breaking Match for Africa exhibition

Roger Federer edged out Rafael Nadal in an entertaining match in Cape Town, South Africa.

Roger Federer got the better of Rafael Nadal in an entertaining Match for Africa exhibition in South Africa. In a homecoming of sorts for Federer, whose mother Lynette was born in the country, the Swiss star linked up with Bill Gates to beat Nadal and comedian Trevor Noah in a doubles match. Federer and Nadal then came onto the court for their singles match and the 38-year-old won6-4 3-6 6-3. It was then announced the exhibition had broken the record for crowd attendance at a tennis match with 51,954 people in the stadium.

ROGER FEDERER VS RAFAEL NADAL – MATCH FOR AFRICA Nadal forehand winner, 30-40. Break point. Nadal forehand long, deuce. Big Federer serve and Nadal’s return goes long. Match point. Outrageous Federer half volley winner to win the match. Nadal forehand winner to win the game. Federer to serve for the match next. Federer holds to 15 when Nadal nets a backhand. Nadal gets the crowd on their feet with an audacious 360 forehand smash winner. And he holds with a lovely backhand volley on the stretch. Lovely backhand smash from Federer, 40-30. Federer volley goes long, deuce. Federer holds again with an ace. Love hold from Nadal to get back on track. Federer consolidates the break with a hold to 30 after an ace. Break point for Federer when Nadal puts a volley long. And Federer gets the break after Nadal’s backhand goes long. Gorgeous lob by Nadal over Federer, 30-30. Nadal nets a forehand and then pulls one long to give Federer the lead. Break point Nadal after Federer nets a forehand. And Nadal makes it one set apiece when Federer’s forehand flies long.

Huge forehand winner by Nadal, 0-30. Federer backhand flick into the tramlines, 15-40. Federer saves the first. Federer drop shot winner, deuce. Federer saves another break point with a volley winner. And he holds to keep himself in the set. All business from Nadal as he cracks down some big serves to hold again. Nice moment for two ball kids as they are invited to play by Federer and Nadal. Federer gets his racket back and holds his serve. Nadal gets to 40-15 when Federer nets a backhand and he consolidates the break with a forehand winner. Federer nets a forehand is a break point for Nadal again but the Swiss faces it with a volley winner. Nadal gets another break point after a running forehand winner down the line. Federer puts a defensive backhand wide and Nadal breaks again. Break point for Federer after a fabulous backhand return catches out Nadal. Nadal then nets a forehand to gift the break back to the Swiss. Two break points for Nadal after Federer double faults. And the Spaniard breaks for the first time when Federer’s forehand flies long. Better start to this set for Nadal as he holds to 15. Classic serve and volley from Federer gives him three set points. And he seals the opening set with an ace. Another love hold for Nadal as the two men play a great sliced backhand rally. Break point for Nadal as Federer’s forehand flies wide. But Nadal fails to get his return back in play. Federer remains in front when Nadal nets a volley after a spectacular point.

Nadal holds with a lovely drop volley winner. All good fun out there so far. Another comfortable hold for Federer. Big Nadal serve down the T, 40-15. And another allows Nadal to hold. Federer brings out the skills as he races to 40-0 with a forehand winner. Nadal hits back with his own forehand winner but Federer holds when Nadal goes long. The wind is swirling inside the Cape Town Stadium and it is catching out the players a little bit. But Nadal holds to get his first game of the match. This might be an exhibition but Federer is playing like it is a final of a Grand Slam. All out attack from the Swiss and he holds serve comfortably. Federer wins the first point of the match with a backhand smash winner. Nadal with a vintage serve followed by a forehand winner, 30-30. Nadal double fault makes it deuce. Break point for Federer after Nadal puts a backhand volley wide. And the Swiss gets ahead after a lovely drop volley winner. Lovely moment as South Africa’s World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi comes out and hands Federer a Springbok shirt with his name and the No 8. Now it’s Nadal’s time to come out and he embraces Federer before his own interview. Federer walks back out for a huge ovation. In his pre-match interview, he reveals Rafael Nadal told him he cried when he won the French Open in 2009. He said: “Rafa told me today that he cried when I won my French Open in ’09, he was so happy for me.” There’s a short break while we wait for Federer and Nadal to take to the court for their singles match. Nice words from Federer as he thanks Noah for playing. He said: “Can’t thank Trevor enough for coming out and doing this, supporting the foundation and being here tonight.” And it is all over as Noah nets a backhand and it gives Federer and Gates victory 6-3. First break of the match goes to Federer and Gates after a double fault from Noah. They lead 5-3.

The four players are all wearing headsets and you can hear Gates and Noah breathing heavier than their illustrious partners. It has been a high paced and competitive start. Federer and Gates lead 3-2. Early stages here in this doubles match and it is still on serve with Federer and Gates leading Nadal and Noah 2-1. Not cool from Nadal as he fires down an ace past Gates. Nadal says: “I came here to win.” First point of the match goes to Nadal & Noah after Gates misjudges a volley. Federer’s mother Lynette will hold the coin toss. Team Nadal wins and they will receive first. Then Nadal walks in with South African comedian Trevor Noah. Nadal said: “It is really amazing. I’ve never played in an atmosphere like this. Thank you very much, everybody, for supporting this.” Right on cue, Federer walks out onto court with Mircosoft founder Bill Gates. Federer said: “I feel incredibly excited. So happy.” The crowd are being entertained by some local dancers and children. Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Roger Federer’s exhibition match with Rafael Nadal in Cape Town, South Africa.

