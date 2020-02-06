Roger Federer concern raised over Australian Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer meets Novak Djokovic for the 50th time in the Australian Open semi-final.

Jim Courier is hopeful of seeing another masterclass between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, but only if the former doesn’t suffer any repercussions of the groin injury he suffered against Tennis Sandgren. Djokovic and Federer meet later today for a place in the Australian Open.

It is the fifth time the two have met in the Australian Open, with Federer’s last win coming back in 2007 when he went on to claim his 10th Grand Slam title. Djokovic has since dominated down in Melbourne over the last decade, holding the most Australian Open titles in men’s tennis than anyone in history. And the world No 2 has once again looked in terrific form this year, dropping just the one set in the first round match against Jan-Lennard Struff. Federer though has had a very much different route to the semi-final having spent over 14 hours on court and played 20 sets of tennis.

Form goes out the window however when Federer and Djokovic meet with latter only just edging their head-to-head record with 26 wins to Federer’s 23. Their latest match was Federer enacting revenge on his rival at the ATP Tour Finals following their epic five-set thriller in the Wimbledon final. And Courier is hopeful the two can go toe-to-toe at full speed once again on Rod Laver Arena later today. But the four-time Grand Slam champion has concerns over the groin issue Federer picked up in his latest win over Sandgren.