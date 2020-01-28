Roger Federer concerns raised at Australian Open ahead of Marton Fucsovics clash

Todd Woodbridge thinks Roger Federer is losing the battle with Father Time.

Roger Federer needed a dramatic fifth-set tiebreak to beat John Millman in the Australian Open third round and Todd Woodbridge thinks the struggle was because of the Swiss star’s age.

The 38-year-old notoriously has a hard time against Millman and lost to the Aussie at the 2018 US Open. Federer admitted he struggles to read Millman’s strokes and that accounted to 82 unforced errors on Rod Laver Arena. Woodbridge feels the world No 3 is more likely to have wobble because he is in the latter stages of his career. And he warned the 20-time Grand Slam winner it will only become more frequent the longer he stays on tour. “The first two rounds were absolutely brilliant and it was flawless Federer,” Woodbridge said ahead of Federer’s clash with Marton Fucsovics.

“And then he comes out against John Millman and from the very first game he wasn’t as good as we thought he might be. John Millman just stuck it to him for five long sets and I thought he was unlucky not to win it. “But that’s got to do with age. When you’re 38 and 39 and can play brilliant but then the next day or two it’s not quite there. “I think that’s starting to happen to Roger a little bit. I think he’s got through that tough one in this tournament and he can keep going. “Their match-up he obviously doesn’t like. There’s a lot of respect so he knows he’s in for a tough battle.

“But he’s obviously been in tough battles before. I put it more down to where he is going with the age. “Father Time is just starting to show a little bit for Federer.” After the match Federer admitted he has a problem anticipating Millman’s next move. “I just think he’s just so, so tough from the baseline,” he said. “He’s got sort of good speed on the backhand, on the forehand. “The way he hits it makes it, for me, unsure if I should pull the trigger or I shouldn’t. Is it there to be hit or not?