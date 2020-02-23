Roger Federer confirms stripped back schedule as he reveals eight-tournament plan

Roger Federer has confirmed which events he will compete at in 2020.

Roger Federer has confirmed the next eight tournaments he plans to attend this year. The Swiss star has only competed at the Australian Open, where he reached the semi-finals, losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, in the opening two months of the campaign.

Unlike the rest of the ATP stars, Federer opted against playing any competitive tennis in the build-up to the first Grand Slam of the season. A run to the final four was followed by a trip to South Africa for an exhibition match against Rafael Nadal. Federer will return to competitive action in Dubai next week before heading Stateside for the Sunshine Double in Indian Wells and Miami. However, he will then take seven-week break before selectively plotting his way through a hectic summer of tennis. “Everything is back on track really,” Federer told BBC Sound.

“I made a good start to the season. With no preparation tournament I think I did as well as I could have. “It was a bit unfortunate with the groin but at the end of the day Novak played an unbelievable level again and deserve to win the Australian Open. “It was a wonderful final against Dominic Thiem. “I know I got lucky to make the semis because I should have lost twice but I was able to show my fighting spirit and now it’s back to the ATP tour.

“I am going to go to Dubai at the end of the month and then go to Indian Wells and Miami to play the Masters 1000s again. “I will then have a bit of a break again and go on vacation and get ready for the French Open. “I am only going to play the French Open this year on clay. I will then get ready for a busy summer with Halle, Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open. “A lot to look forward to but I feel really good and I hope I can play another good season.”