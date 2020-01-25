Roger Federer cracks retirement joke at Australian Open after John Millman win

Roger Federer joked he wants to try every Grand Slam’s fifth-set rules before he retires.

Roger Federer cracked a joke about his retirement after beating John Millman in an epic 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 win at the Australian Open.

All four Grand Slam events have different rules regarding how the fifth set should end if the players cannot be separated after 12 games. The French Open is the only major tournament with the traditional rule of playing an infinite games until one player is two ahead. Wimbledon last year introduced a tiebreak after 12-12 in the final set – which Federer and Djokovic needed in the final. The US Open has a normal tiebreak at 6-6 and the Australian Open has a super tiebreak at 6-6. Had the American rules been in play for Federer’s clash with Millman on Friday then the Swiss star would have exited the tournament.

Federer was losing 8-4 in the deciding moments when he launched an astonishing comeback to win 10-8. And the 38-year-old joked he will not stop playing tennis until he has tested out the big finish at every Grand Slam. “I think it’s important to have different endings at every Slam. We got that,” Federer chuckled. “Making sure I experience them all before I leave the game. “I mean, honestly, I don’t know. I have been in so many different types of endings. I don’t even care what the ending is as long as I know what the deal is at 6-6.

“I listen very carefully to the umpire and they say, It’s a 10-point tiebreaker. I’m like, All right, it’s a 10-point tiebreaker. I kind of knew it was at 6-All this time around. “And I felt the roar was big when he won his 7th point in the breaker. People must have thought it was over. “But, no, I mean, look, in a funny way I’m okay with all four endings, because they all have a reason to end the way they do. I don’t know what it is. “I’m of course a historian. I like when it just goes, you know, into the infinity, if you like. But I do also see with what we saw with [Nicolas] Mahut and [John] Isner.