Roger Federer: Daniil Medvedev opens up on ’shock’ at knee surgery announcement

Roger Federer faces a spell on the sidelines after knee surgery.

Daniil Medvedev has expressed his shock at the news of Roger Federer’s decision to undergo surgery on his right knee. Federer had to manage a muscle injury at the Australian Open last month but still qualified for the last four in Melbourne.

But on Thursday, Federer announced he had surgery on his right knee after it had been ‘bothering’ him. The Swiss will now miss the next four months of action with the aim of returning for the grass-court season. Federer is also set to tumble down the ATP Tour rankings as a result of the enforced layoff. One of the beneficiaries of Federer’s absence will be Medvedev, who is set to be seeded fourth at the upcoming Masters 1000 events.

Federer’s news caught many by surprise but Medvedev backed the 20-time Grand Slam champion to make an impact when he returns. “The news shocked me. I didn’t know he was going to have an operation,” said Medvedev. “It’s a little sad for him in the sense that he misses tournaments when he is still playing well. “I’m sure he’s going to come back well at the grass court season.”

Medvedev is currently in action at the Marseille Open, where he is the top seed. During his match on Thursday against rising star Jannik Sinner, the Russian angered his coach Gilles Cervara to the extent the trainer left his team box. Cervara would later tell French publication L’Equipe: “When I see Daniil with that kind of attitude, that energy during the first set, crying over all the lost points, it annoys me. “I told myself, ‘He has to react. Either it’s him or it’s me.’ It was me.