Roger Federer donates gift to Rafael Nadal as pair’s relationship grows ever stronger

Roger Federer gifted Rafael Nadal his racket after their Match for Africa exhibition tie.

Roger Federer has sent Rafael Nadal a generous piece of memorabilia after the Spaniard gave up his time to compete in the Match for Africa. The pair raised £2.6million ($3.5m) for charity and broke the world record for spectators at a tennis match as 51,954 people attended.

Federer beat Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in one hour and 45 minutes on the red hard court in Cape Town. The pair started their careers as major rivals as they were battling each other for the biggest titles in the sport. However, as they edge ever closer to retirement their friendship has started to blossom. Federer turned to Nadal to ask him to play in the Match for Africa and they travelled across the world to raise money for the Roger Federer Foundation. As a thank you for giving up his time, Federer sent the Spaniard the racket he used during the match. JUST IN: Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned Anthony Martial will get him sacked

The Swiss star signed the handle and wrote the message: “Rafa, thanks for your ongoing help. Pleasure always. Cape Town 2020.” The Rafael Nadal Academy tweeted a picture after the equipment arrived and revealed it will be displayed in the academy’s museum in Mallorca alongside other memorabilia. Speaking after the exhibition match Nadal said: “We tried our best as always. The energy has been fantastic. “I don’t think we can describe our feelings. It has been a lifetime experience playing in front of such an amazing crowd in an amazing stadium. DON’T MISS Storm Dennis puts five Premier League games at risk [NEWS] Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea agreement, Man Utd plan £200k deal [BLOG] Mauricio Pochettino puts Man Utd on alert with admission [NEWS]

“It is not my first time playing in South Africa, I played here when I was a kid. “But it is my first time as a professional player. I want to say well done to Roger and all of his family. The organisation of this event has been just fantastic. “It has been a big pleasure to be a part of it.” And Federer added: “I think the people wanted to see us play proper tennis and not just be clowns.