Roger Federer dropped two retirement hints after Novak Djokovic loss at Australian Open

Former world No 8 Alicia Molik spotted two potential Roger Federer retirement hints.

Roger Federer fought through an injury as he crashed out of the Australian Open yesterday with a straight-sets semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic.

The Swiss star then refused to confirm any future appearances at Melbourne Park – although he does hope to return. At 38 years old the 20-time Grand Slam winner is not expected to continue competing on the ATP tour for many more years. And former world No 8 Alicia Molik pointed to two potential retirement hints following the loss to Djokovic which suggested he could soon hang up his racket. “I hope not but he did stay on the court for a period of time afterwards and he did acknowledge the crowd,” Molik told Australia’s Channel Nine. However, Molik does not think that was Federer waving goodbye to Melbourne for good.

“But that’s very much Roger Federer,” she added. “From my perspective I am a big fan and I hope he sticks around for a few more years, he has got even more of a legacy to leave.” Federer started well against Djokovic and raced into a surprise 4-1 lead before the “pain and problems” got the better of him. “I think he exceeded my expectations by making it a hard-fought three-setter,” Molik explained. “He fought until the end. Roger Federer, we saw him take an injury time out during his previous match.

“Two five-setters at 38, it’s a phenomenal effort.” Djokovic progressed to the final where he will face the winner of Alexander Zverev vs Dominic Thiem. But Molik thinks there will only be one person lifting the trophy come Sunday. “Who is going to win the tournament, who can beat Novak? For me Novak has been cruising,” she said. “He has been in second, third gear, playing within himself. I can’t see anybody beating him.”