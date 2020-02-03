Roger Federer dropped two retirement hints after Novak Djokovic loss at Australian Open

Former world No 8 Alicia Molik spotted two potential Roger Federer retirement hints.
Roger Federer fought through an injury as he crashed out of the Australian Open yesterday with a straight-sets semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic.
The Swiss star then refused to confirm any future appearances at Melbourne Park – although he does hope to return.
At 38 years old the 20-time Grand Slam winner is not expected to continue competing on the ATP tour for many more years.
And former world No 8 Alicia Molik pointed to two potential retirement hints following the loss to Djokovic which suggested he could soon hang up his racket.
“I hope not but he did stay on the court for a period of time afterwards and he did acknowledge the crowd,” Molik told Australia’s Channel Nine.
However, Molik does not think that was Federer waving goodbye to Melbourne for good.
“But that’s very much Roger Federer,” she added.
“From my perspective I am a big fan and I hope he sticks around for a few more years, he has got even more of a legacy to leave.”
Federer started well against Djokovic and raced into a surprise 4-1 lead before the “pain and problems” got the better of him.
“I think he exceeded my expectations by making it a hard-fought three-setter,” Molik explained.
“He fought until the end. Roger Federer, we saw him take an injury time out during his previous match.
“Two five-setters at 38, it’s a phenomenal effort.”
Djokovic progressed to the final where he will face the winner of Alexander Zverev vs Dominic Thiem.
But Molik thinks there will only be one person lifting the trophy come Sunday.
“Who is going to win the tournament, who can beat Novak? For me Novak has been cruising,” she said.
“He has been in second, third gear, playing within himself. I can’t see anybody beating him.”
And Djokovic is equally as confident he will claim the 17th Grand Slam title of his career.
“I think it’s better obviously coming into the Grand Slam finals to have some experience behind you,” the Serbian said.
“At the same time if you don’t have that experience maybe then you don’t have the expectations or you don’t have the pressure of being in the finals that you need to win.
“But I guess when you’re a top player, even though Zverev, for example, has never been to a Grand Slam final, but he’s still expected to be there for already quite a few years. People talk about his quality of tennis, him eventually getting there.
“Dominic has been there a couple times. The younger players now coming up and challenging us oldies to get to the Grand Slam finals. It’s happening already. You’re going to have Dominic or Sascha in the finals. It’s inevitable it’s going to happen more frequently in the future.”