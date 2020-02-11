Roger Federer drops major retirement announcement ahead of Rafael Nadal charity clash

Roger Federer has dropped a fresh retirement announcement ahead of his charity match, The Match In Africa, against Rafael Nadal in South Africa this week, claiming that he remains happy, and isn’t planning to give up tennis any time soon.

Roger Federer still hasn’t got any plans to retire from professional tennis, despite turning 39 years old later this year. The world number three was speaking ahead of his exhibition match against Rafael Nadal in South Africa.

Federer is constantly being asked about his retirement plans, as fans fear the tennis legend is close to putting down his racket for good. He has already revealed plans to feature in the Tokyo Olympics this season, as well as the US open, further down the line. But, after crashing out of the Australian Open to long-term rival Novak Djokovic last month, questions remained over Federer’s future in the sport. But, the Swiss star has put to bed rumours that he plans to retire any time soon, insisting that he’s happy to continue playing. JUST IN: Thiem named as heir to Federer, Nadal and Djokovic

“No updates on retirement or any plans to stop playing,” said Federer. “The family is healthy; my wife is cool and I am feeling pretty good. “I feel I can still compete at the highest level, which I feel I did again in Australia. I am happy to keep on playing. “You never know, but at the moment I have no plans for any retirement and all that.

“I am happy that the season actually has started as well as it did.” Federer made it to the Australian Open semi-finals in January, before eventually losing in straight sets to Djokovic. He had beaten Filip Krajinovic and John Millman on his way to the semi-final, however. Federer was speaking ahead of the his charity match against Nadal, which takes place on Friday (6.30pm UK time).

The tie is an exhibition clash to raise money for the Roger Federer Foundation. The charity will aim to support children’s education in Africa. Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Federer will play his first ever match in Sub-Saharan Africa, with the clash set to take place in Cape Town. The Match in Africa event aims to break the record for the most spectators to watch a tennis match, with more than 50,000 fans set to attend.