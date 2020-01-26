Roger Federer drops retirement hint after booking Australian Open quarter-final spot

Roger Federer wants to play at the Australian Open next year.

Roger Federer appeared to confirm he will not be retiring this year by saying he would like to return to the Australian Open in 2021.

The Swiss star booked his place in the quarter-finals after coming from a set down to beat Marton Fucsovics. The match went on until 11.30pm local time in Melbourne but Federer told the packed-out Rod Laver Arena they still had time to make the most of the Australia Day celebrations while dropping a subtle hint about his future plans. “Hopefully next year I will see you here on Australia Day, I know I would like that,” Federer said. “There is still half an hour left so get yourselves to the bar to celebrate.” The 38-year-old is expected to bring the curtain down on his career in the forseeable future – but that will not be in 2020.

Federer was in a jovial mood after avoiding the early scare to progress to the last eight. And he even shared a joke about his upcoming opponent Tennsy Sandgren, who beat No 12 seed Fabio Fognini earlier in the day. “He was not going to be a baseball player that’s for sure with that name,” Federer laughed. “It’s unreal. “I am looking forward to playing against him.

