Roger Federer drops retirement hint after Novak Djokovic loss at Australian Open

Roger Federer opened up on his retirement thoughts after losing to Novak Djokovic.

Roger Federer crashed out of the Australian Open with a semi-final defeat to Novak Djokovic this morning and the Swiss star cast doubt on his future appearances at Melbourne Park.

The world No 3 was carrying an injury throughout his battle with Djokovic and it showed. At 38 years old there are lingering questions over when Father Time will catch up with Federer. He is already defying all the odds by continuing to challenge for the biggest titles so late into his career. And Federer refused to confirm that he would make another appearance at Melbourne Park in 2021. “No idea,” Federer said when asked if he would be back. “Same as last year. You never know what the future holds. But especially my age, you don’t know.

“I’m confident. I’m happy how I’m feeling, to be honest. I got through a good, nice training block. No plans to retire. “From that standpoint, we’ll see how the year goes, how everything is with the family. We’ll go from there. Of course, I hope to be back.” Federer had a very turbulent Australian Open campaign even though he did not face a seeded player until the semi-final. John Millman and Tennys Sandgren took him the full five sets while Marton Fucsovics also won a set.

Despite the early wobbles, Federer was pleased with his performances. “Look, overall, at the end of the day I guess I’m very happy,” he added. “I got to be happy with what I achieved. It was the maximum to go to get at this tournament, especially after the Millman and the Sandgren match. “Today was horrible, to go through what I did. Nice entrance, nice sendoff, and in between is one to forget because you know you have a 3 per cent chance to win.