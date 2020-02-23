Roger Federer: Dubai chief reacts to Swiss star’s injury blow and counts on Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer will not defend his Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title next week.

The organisers of the Dubai Tennis Championships have bemoaned the news that Roger Federer has been forced to withdraw from their event next week. After spending time in Switzerland with his family, Federer was expected to arrive in Dubai this week to begin preparations for the ATP Tour 500 tournament.

But on Thursday morning, Federer announced he would miss over three months of action after undergoing surgery on his knee. In a statement, Federer said: “My right knee has been bothering me for a little while. “I hoped it would go away but after an examination and discussion with my team, I have decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday. “After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery.

“As a result, I will, unfortunately, have to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open. “I am grateful for everyone’s support. I can’t wait to be back playing again soon, see you on the grass.” Federer won his eighth title in Dubai last year, which was also the 100th of his career. His absence is a significant blow to the tournament which has assembled a star-studded field led by world No 1 Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Gael Monfils.

News of Federer’s injury has reverberated around the tour and Dubai tournament director Salah Tahlak revealed the Swiss star’s agent Tony Godsick had said informing him of the 38-year-old problem was the toughest call he had to make. He said: “Roger is special to Dubai and everyone here is always waiting for him to come and play here at our tournament. “For sure, we will be missing him this time, but we all wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him when the grass-court season starts later this year. “At first it was shocking to hear such a horrible thing. But when one considers that this is for the health of a person then we can only wish him all the best. Tony told me that informing us in Dubai was the toughest call he had made.