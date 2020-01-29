Roger Federer edges Australian Open thriller but injury mars Tenny Sandgren win

Roger Federer saved seven match points to beat Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-3.

Roger Federer booked his place in the Australian Open semi-finals but injury marred his clash with Tennys Sandgren. The world No 3 had to save seven match points as he was taken the distance for the second time in the tournament.

The Swiss star got off to a bright start as he won the first set but world No 100 Sandgren rallied back to take the second. Federer then suffered an injury in the third set after falling behind to an early break. The world No 3 let his frustration out at the umpire and called for a medical timeout. It is unclear what the issue is but early suggestions are the 38-year-old was suffering with a lower-back problem. And the injury clearly impacted Federer’s performance as his body language was subdued when he returned to Rod Laver Arena after a nine-minute break.

Sandgren only seemed to raise his game the more his opponent struggled and he won the third set with relative ease. But Federer has proved over the years that he can never be ruled out and he saved three match points as they headed for a tiebreak. Sandgren raced into a 6-3 lead but squandered a further four match points as Federer clung on to take the match to a decider. And that is when the 20-time Grand Slam winner really clicked into gear as he ground out another impressive last-ditch win.

Federer will face the winner of Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic in the semi-final on Thursday. After beating Sandgren Federer said: “You have got to get lucky sometimes I tell you that. Them seven match points were not under control. “It might look that way but I was just hoping he was not going to smash the winner. “You just keep the ball in play and who knows what he is thinking about if he misses one or two.