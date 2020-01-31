Roger Federer exhibitions ‘messed up’ Alexander Zverev’s Australian Open plans – Becker

Alexander Zverev made a terrible start to the year at the ATP Cup.

Alexander Zverev ‘messed up’ his preparations for the 2020 season by playing in a series of exhibitions with Roger Federer but extensive practise got him back on track. That is the view of six-time Grand Slam winner and Eurosport pundit Boris Becker.

Following the conclusion of the ATP Finals in November, Federer and Zverev embarked on a four-match tour of Latin America. The duo, who have a close relationship off the court, played each other in Argentina, Mexico, Chile and Ecuador while another match in Colombia was postponed. After a short break, Federer and Zverev reunited again for another exhibition in China. Zverev then travelled to Australia to represent Germany at the ATP Cup and had a dismal campaign which featured problems with his serve and furious outbursts.

But Zverev has responded to those problems by reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time in his career. And Zverev now plays Dominic Thiem for the chance to meet Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s final. Speaking ahead of the semi-final, Becker who was Germany’s captain for the ATP Cup was asked why Zverev had such a slow start to the season. He replied: “He messed up his off-season with the many exhibitions with Federer.

“He didn’t have any off time, he had eye surgery so he didn’t really have much time practising tennis. “He came to Brisbane and said ‘guys I haven’t played tennis’. So we said ‘great, what does that mean? We don’t know’. “That’s the reason he played so poorly and he’s the first one to admit that. “He then finished Brisbane and went for a 10-day camp with his father and they played six or seven hours every day and that’s why he is playing better.”