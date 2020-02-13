Roger Federer explains future plans before Rafael Nadal exhibition match in South Africa

Roger Federer is playing in an exhibition match with Rafael Nadal in South Africa.

Roger Federer says he intends to prioritise his time more as he comes toward the end of his tennis career – but the Swiss star ruled out giving the sport up just yet.

Federer, 38, is the world No 3 tennis player in the world, and arguably the greatest in history. He’s amassed more Grand Slam title wins than any other player with 20 – but rivals Nadal and Novak Djokovic are running him close. Nadal is on 18 Slams while Djokovic racked up his 17th last month at the Australian Open.

Federer’s game has slowed down slightly in recent years, but he’s still regularly reaching finals and won his last slam in January 2018. Fans and pundits believe his retirement may be coming soon, but Federer still keeps himself in tip-top condition. And at an exhibition match with Nadal in South Africa, Federer spoke about the possibility of finishing with tennis soon.

But the eight-time Wimbledon winner said it’s all about prioritising the things he enjoys in life. “It’s all a matter of priorities,” he told TV presenter Carol Tshabalala on court. “It’s my passion. Namibia, what a country that is as well, I’ve got to go back and visit. “My kids are five and 10 now, I think they’re getting old enough to do long trips in cars and journeys around big countries.

“I haven’t been here to South Africa yet. “I was almost going to take them but Australia was not long ago, we’re going to go to America in a bit of time. “But it’s all a matter of priorities you know, I love what I do, it was a great trip, a successful trip. “Of course it’s inspiring and motivating to keep on going, talk to people who can really make a difference and have an impact, that’s what it’s about for me.