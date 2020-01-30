Roger Federer explains wild outburst at officials during Australian Open win

Roger Federer has explained why he lost his cool with the officials.

Roger Federer has explained his outburst directed at the officials during his 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 Australian Open quarter-final win over Tennys Sandgren. The world No 3 was given an audible obscenity warning by umpire Marijana Veljovic early in the third set.

The line judge, who was stood behind the baseline, heard the apparent expletive and reported back to the umpire as Federer was trailing 3-0, love-40. “What did I say,” Federer fumed in response. Chair umpire Veljovic replied: “I can’t repeat that Roger. You heard that very clearly.” Federer went on to miss all three breakpoints as Sandgren held his service game. And the outburst continued during a break in play. “If you heard it so clearly why didn’t you call it,” Federer added. “Is she 100 per cent sure. She is from Switzerland right?

“She is sure but you’re not sure and she is the same distance. Give me a break.” Federer then took an off-court medical timeout as he looked to regain his composure. After the match the 38-year-old was asked whether he swore in English or Swiss German. “It was a mix,” he replied. “Clearly she [the line judge]speaks mixed. Didn’t know that (smiling). Next time I got to check the lines-people.”

The 20-time Grand Slam winner defended his outburst but accepted the punishment which came with it. “I mean, I don’t know. I understand,” Federer said. “Back in the day I feel like we could speak to lines-people. Nowadays they tell me, ‘Go speak to the umpire’. “Okay, I’ll go speak to the umpire. I walk across the court because they are not allowed to speak to the players.