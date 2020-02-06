Roger Federer faces Australian Open injury dilemma ahead of Novak Djokovic semi-final

Roger Federer is in a race to be fit to play Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals.

Roger Federer must consider the possibility he will lose convincingly to Novak Djokovic in their Australian Open semi-final if he is not 100 per cent fit. That is the view of three-time Australian Open champion and Eurosport presenter Mats Wilander.

In his quarter-final against Tennys Sandgren, Federer suffered from stiffness in his groin which led to him receiving treatment from the physio twice. Federer insisted after the match that he knew the problem was not too serious which is why he was able to finish the match. But beating the defending champion Djokovic on Thursday without being fully fit makes his task extremely hard. Federer could decide to pull out of the match which would give Djokovic a walkover into the final and be a huge blow to the tournament.

Speaking on Eurosport, Wilander said he expected Federer to play and not make it easy for the Serbian. “I think he is going to be able to compete,” Wilander said. “I don’t think he has to be at 100 per cent because he wasn’t 100 per cent in the last round. “He’s not going to beat Djokovic and it sounded like in his press conference he knew he couldn’t hurt himself any further.

“Does he want to go in there 90 per cent [fit]and risk losing 6-2 6-2 6-2 against Novak Djokovic? “I think we have got to remember Federer has won this title two of the last three years. “This court is playing pretty quick and I think Federer was close enough at Wimbledon, beat Novak at the ATP Finals. “So somehow I think there is confidence in Roger [to say]‘if I’m just decent, I think I can go in there, close my eyes and risk it a little bit’.