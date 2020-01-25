Roger Federer fans love what wife Mirka did during Australian Open

Roger Federer fans loved that Mirka Federer recorded her husband’s post-match interview.
Roger Federer fans were heart-warmed to see Mirka Federer video recording her husband’s interview after his second-round win at the Australian Open.
Mirka was bursting with pride as she watched the Swiss star complete a straight-sets win over Filip Krainovic in the second round.
Mrs Federer must have seen her husband win over 1000 matches and lift 20 Grand Slam trophies but she was still keen to capture the moment.
As legendary American John McEnroe was quizzing Federer inside Rod Laver Arena, his wife recorded the interview on her phone.
And fans were delighted to see the love still blossoming between the pair.
“SHE IS his biggest fan no doubt,” one supporter wrote on Twitter.
While another added: “How cute is Mirka recording Roger’s interview.”
And another user wrote: “How sweet.”
Mirka was once again in attendance for her partner’s third-round clash with John Millman and was complete engrossed as Federer won a second-set tiebreak.
Supporters were once again loving the TV cameras every time they panned onto Federer’s wife.
“I trust the power of @federering and Mirka Federer to get us through this,” one fan tweeted after Federer lost the first set.
And another commented: “What a tiebreak Roger Federer is playing. Mirka loving it.”
One further person noted: “BISH you better win this for Mirka.”
Roger and Mirka got married in April 2009 and the former still refuses to sleep in a bed without his missus.
“I refuse to leave the bed with my wife,” Federer said in 2018.
“We always wanted to have kids, but my dream was to be with [her]and not in another bedroom on another floor.
“I’d rather sleep with kids screaming than away from my wife.”
Federer is hoping to win the Australian Open title for the seventh time in his career.
But world No 2 Novak Djokovic is in his half of the draw and Rafael Nadal is a potential final opponent.