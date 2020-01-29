Roger Federer has a responsibility to avoid a ‘disaster for tennis’ at Australian Open

Roger Federer survived a huge scare to reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

Roger Federer has a responsibility to play his Australian Open semi-final despite struggling with injury. That is the view of three-time Australian Open winner and Eurosport presenter Mats Wilander.

Federer made it through to a 46th Grand Slam semi-final after coming from two sets to one down to beat Tennys Sandgren. Midway through the third set as he trailed by a break, Federer left the court for treatment. Then before the start of the final set, after saving seven match points, Federer received treatment on his right thigh from the tournament physio. And it clearly worked as Federer’s level rose and he ended Sandgren’s hopes by completing a 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 6-3 win.

Federer now faces a race to be fit for a last-four clash against Novak Djokovic or Milos Raonic on Thursday. And Wilander feels the Swiss star not being able to play and giving his opponent a walkover to the final would be a disaster for tennis. He said on Eurosport: “He is going to have to do everything in his power to be able to step onto the court on Thursday night because the whole world is watching how he will recover. “If he plays Novak Djokovic, how will he play now that he beat him at the ATP Finals and lost in the Wimbledon final? “There is so much riding on the next match and there is some responsibility for Roger to show up again.