Roger Federer has Australian Open meltdown in shock outburst at umpire

Roger Federer lost his cool with umpire Marijana Veljovic during his Australian Open clash with Tennys Sandgren.

The Swiss star won the first set 6-3 and looked in firm control of the match. However, world No 100 Sandgren fought back and took the second set 6-2. The American then put his foot on the gas and got an early break in the third set. Federer was trailing 2-0 but had three breakpoints to get himself back into the match. And when a decision did not go his way he shouted something in Swiss German. The line judge, who was stood behind the baseline, heard the apparent expletive and reported back to the umpire, who issued the world No 3 with an audible obscenity warning. “What did I say,” Federer fumed in response.

Chair umpire Veljovic replied: “I can’t repeat that Roger. You heard that very clearly.” Federer went on to miss all three breakpoints as Sandgren held his service game. And the outburst continued during a break in play. “If you heard it so clearly why didn’t you call it,” Federer added. “Is she 100 per cent sure. She is from Switzerland right? “She is sure but you’re not sure and she is the same distance. Give me a break.” Federer then took an off-court medical timeout as he looked to regain his composure.

World No 100 Sandgren was playing well above his ranking and even Federer was surprised with how low the 28-year-old had fallen in the standings. “I mean, I wonder why he’s not ranked higher, to be honest,” Federer said ahead of the match. “Every time I see him play, I feel like he plays very well. He’s got a lot of stuff in his game that he’s deserving of being higher. I don’t know if he’s been injured or not in the last season, to be honest. I didn’t follow him that closely. “I mean, I remember he played Chung in the quarters the last time I played the semis, to play [Hyeon] Chung with his blisters and all that. I remember watching that closely because I was going to maybe play the winner if I beat – I don’t remember who I played in the quarters that year.