Roger Federer has leg bandaged hours before Novak Djokovic Australian Open battle

Roger Federer’s injury worries appear to be getting no better as he was spotted with his leg bandaged ahead of his clash with Novak Djokovic. The Swiss star sustained the problem during his quarter-final tie with Tennys Sandgren.

During that tie on Tuesday Federer took a nine-minute off-court medical timeout. The 38-year-old limped through the following two sets before rallying to an impressive comeback win. Questions were raised over whether the 20-time Grand Slam winner would be fit in time to play Djokovic. But Tennis Australia have confirmed the showdown will go ahead of planned at 7pm (8am GMT). Federer did not practice on Wednesday while Djokovic spent 90 minutes hitting balls on the outside courts at Melbourne Park.

The Serbian returned this morning for another one hour of fine-tuning ahead of the titanic semi-final. However, Federer stayed hidden on the inside courts where he was spotted with his leg bandaged up, raising fears of his condition. After beating Sandgren earlier this week Federer attempted to play down his problem. “I don’t know if you can call it an injury,” the world No 3 said. “It’s just pain and problems. I need to figure it out now.

“But as it’s not like in 18 hours, like you got a third round to play, semi-finals, you have an extra day, adrenaline, there’s a lot of things. Two good nights of sleep, doctors, physios. “Hopefully we’ll find out that it’s actually nothing bad, that it was just the groin that went really tight from playing a lot, who knows what, from nerves. I don’t know. “I’m hopeful. We’ll find out tonight, tomorrow. The next day we’ll see how it goes. “I felt like it came midway through the second set maybe, after he had broken me at some point. I started to feel like my defense wasn’t really there. That’s also when I got the warning finally because I was upset about the pain I was feeling.