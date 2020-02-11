Roger Federer has ‘one more real chance’ of Grand Slam triumph as Novak Djokovic hailed

Roger Federer’s Grand Slam lead has been reduced following Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open triumph.

Roger Federer may only win one more Grand Slam title, according to one-time Wimbledon champion Pat Cash. The Swiss last week missed out on Australian Open glory with Novak Djokovic winning the title Down Under instead and his Grand Slam lead is looking precarious.

Federer was thumped by Djokovic in their Australian Open semi-final clash, with the Serb winning 7-6, 6-4, 6-3. Djokovic went on to win the crown, surviving an almighty scare to beat Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Sunday’s final. It means that Federer’s Grand Slam lead has now been reduced. Djokovic is just three behind the 38-year-old, with Rafael Nadal trailing by one. And Cash thinks Federer may only win one more Major, which the 1987 Wimbledon champion thinks could come at the All England Club. “Federer has a chance – probably one more real chance – of getting one more title at Wimbledon,” he said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I still think he is up there in the best players on grass. He’s still good enough. ”But the other couple of guys look like they are carrying on. Every tournament is different depending on lead-ups and injury. “At this stage any little injury or setback is massive for the older guys. “You look at who he [Djokovic] has beaten in finals, he has beaten Tsonga and Anderson, but the majority of them have been against Murray, Nadal and Federer. “He has beaten those guys more or less all the time.

“That’s one heck of a way to rack up those Grand Slam titles. “You’ve got to make a call on each of their success individually. It is very hard to make a call on the greatest of all time.” Meanwhile, speaking after his Australian Open triumph, Djokovic opened up on his plans for 2020. And the Serb admitted he was planning to cut down his timetable in order to give him the best possible chance of more Grand Slam glory. “I am not just a tennis player, I am a father and a husband,” said the 32-year-old.