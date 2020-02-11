Roger Federer hints at mid-season break after Match in Africa event against Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer has already committed to all Grand Slams in 2020 as well as the Tokyo Olympics.

Roger Federer is keen to prolong his playing career for as long as possible but that means skipping a few tournaments in the year to spend time with his family as well as recovering in time for the Grand Slams. Unlike Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, Federer entered the Australian Open having not played a single competitive match since the ATP Finals.

The 38-year-old took part in a number of exhibition matches prior to the first Grand Slam of the year while Djokovic and Nadal were competing at the inaugural ATP Cup. Federer chose against doing so with the Australian Open in close proximity on the calendar. And it appeared to work for the 20-time Grand Slam champion as he battled his way to the semi-finals before losing to eventual champion Djokovic. Federer followed up the Australian Open though with a charity match in South Africa against Nadal, breaking a world record attendance for a tennis match in the process.

Now the Swiss tennis star will take a couple weeks break before returning to action at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Then in March he is expected to play in both Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami. But Federer has suggested he will then undertake a mini break away from the sport to spend time with his wife, Mirka and two sets of twins. “Soon we will have a longer phase without a trip again,” Federer added.

“I am constantly discussing with Mirka how we can find the easiest solution for the children, and mostly that’s the best for my tennis.” Federer has often cut down his schedule in previous years to keep him fully fit for the Grand Slams. “For some years now we have been able to bring in a little more stability,” Federer added.