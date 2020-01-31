Roger Federer hit with Australian Open fine after incident in Tennys Sandgren win

Roger Federer has been fined £2,297 (US $3,000) for an incident which occurred during his win over Tennys Sandgren.

Roger Federer has been hit with a routine fine for receiving a code violation during his clash with Tennys Sandgren. The world No 3 apparently swore in a mixture of English and Swiss German, which was heard by the line judge.

Umpire Marijana Veljovic issued Federer with a code violation for an ‘audible obscenity’ – which the Swiss star contested further. Federer was trailing 3-0 in the third set when he was handed the warning. The 38-year-old complained to the umpire during the next change of ends. “If you heard it so clearly why didn’t you call it,” Federer said. “Is she 100 per cent sure. She is from Switzerland right? “She is sure but you’re not sure and she is the same distance. Give me a break.”

The fine will be small change to the 20-time Grand Slam winner and he will not even notice it being docked from his guarenteed £540,545 (AUS $1,040,000) he earns for reaching the semi-finals. It is the standard procedure for a fine to be issued for all code violations. Nick Kyrgios also had the same amount taken off his prize fund as he smashed a racket during his loss to Rafael Nadal. But Federer protested his innocence further during his post-match press conference.

“I mean, I don’t know. I understand,” Federer said. “Back in the day I feel like we could speak to lines-people. Nowadays they tell me, ‘Go speak to the umpire’. “Okay, I’ll go speak to the umpire. I walk across the court because they are not allowed to speak to the players. “Honestly, to be frustrated at one point for over, I don’t know, 15 hours [sic]throughout the match, I think it’s normal. “I found it a bit tough. It’s not like I’m known to throw around words and whatever.