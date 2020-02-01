Roger Federer hits out at ‘disrespectful’ Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev claims

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev meet in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Roger Federer says suggestions that Novak Djokovic has already won the Australian Open are ‘disrespectful’ to possible opponents Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev. Djokovic is through to his eighth Australian Open final after beating Federer on Thursday.

And he awaits the winner of Thiem and Zverev’s showdown, which is scheduled for Friday. Djokovic has a winning record against Thiem and Zverev and will be the heavy favourite against either player in the final. But Federer believes Thiem and Zverev deserve more respect for their quality and feels they are capable of causing a shock. “Who says that? Everyone has a chance, everything has to be played,” Federer told Swiss publication Tages Anzeiger.

“That is disrespectful to Thiem, who showed a dream match yesterday and against whom I lost the last three games. “And Zverev has nothing left to lose and, like Thiem, has already won against Djokovic.” Speaking after beating Federer, Djokovic gave his own assessment of the tie. He said: “Well, Dominic won our last match we played against each other, a close one in London. He played a terrific match against Rafa last night.

“I watched that. Definitely one of the best players in the world. Deserves to be where he is. “It seems like he’s improved his game a lot on hard courts, because his game is more suitable to the slower surfaces. The clay of course being his favourite surface. “But winning Indian Wells I think last year, beating Roger in the finals, that probably gave him a lot of confidence that he can win big tournaments on other surfaces, as well. “Alex didn’t start the year very well. I watched his matches. I practised with him in Brisbane during ATP Cup. He wasn’t feeling his best on the court, not much confidence.