Roger Federer injury concerns grow after risky decision made ahead of Novak Djokovic tie

Roger Federer practiced inside ahead of his clash with Novak Djokovic.

Roger Federer raised injury concerns yesterday when he decided not to practice ahead of his clash with Novak Djokovic. And the Swiss star has again made another decision which as raised suspicions further.

The world No 3 opted to warm-up for his Australian Open semi-final on the inside courts at Melbourne Park. In contrast, Djokovic spent 90 minutes hitting on the outside courts yesterday and a further hour this morning. Temperatures peaked at 39 degrees on Thursday so it was perhaps understandable why Federer opted for the cooler option. But the thermostat is forecast to read at 35 degrees when their match gets underway at 7pm (8am GMT) so the ball will feel completely different to what it did inside. Federer suffered a groin injury during his quarter-final win over Tennys Sandgren which required lengthy off-court treatment.

And it was thought the 20-time Grand Slam winner spent all of Wednesday with his doctor and physio in a race to be fit. Not practicing in front of the public hours before his tie with Djokovic, which most players do, will only raise more questions of the 38-year-old’s health. Federer attempted to put the injury concerns to bed after win win against Sandgren. “I don’t know if you can call it an injury,” he said. “It’s just pain and problems. I need to figure it out now.

“But as it’s not like in 18 hours, like you got a third round to play, semifinals, you have an extra day, adrenaline, there’s a lot of things. Two good nights of sleep, doctors, physios. “Hopefully we’ll find out that it’s actually nothing bad, that it was just the groin that went really tight from playing a lot, who knows what, from nerves. I don’t know. “I’m hopeful. We’ll find out tonight, tomorrow. The next day we’ll see how it goes.” Federer took a nine-minute medical timeout in the third set of his last match but he claims the issue started earlier in the tie. “I felt like it came midway through the second set maybe, after he had broken me at some point,” he added.