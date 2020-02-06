Roger Federer injury problem proves one thing about retirement plans – EXCLUSIVE

EXCLUSIVE: Mats Wilander has discussed Roger Federer’s Australian Open injury.

Roger Federer refused to retire from his Australian Open clash with Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday despite being down a set and suffering with an injury. Remarkably, the Swiss star fought back against the odds to book a semi-final showdown with Novak Djokovic.

Many tennis stars late in their careers would have thrown in the towel as to not aggravate the problem further. But Federer did not want to let the supporters who packed-out Rod Laver Arena down and he produced a comeback for the ages. However, Mats Wilander thinks that was only possible because Federer is planning to retire in the near future. If the 38-year-old wanted to prolong his career by years then he may have given up to ensure his ageing body did not suffer any serious damage. “I am not surprised because obviously he said why he went off,” Wilander, who hosts Eurosport’s Game, Schett & Mats show, told Express Sport.

“I guess you was surprised he didn’t retire in one way. “Some older players have started thinking ‘I should retire because I am not feeling good because I am thinking long term’, meaning I am going to play for three more years and I’m 35 or 36 or 37 years old. “It seems weird they are thinking long term when the younger players are thinking short term but it is kind of the way. “For that reason I am kind of surprised he didn’t say ‘I can’t win this match anyway’, but at the same time the effort level that he put in for those sets that he won in the end, he would not have bet a dollar on himself winning the whole match after that second set when he hurt himself.

“Somehow he still wins, he just doesn’t want to retire. It is in his make-up to give the people money value who are there. “More importantly, he’s ‘I’m here, I can walk and I can run a little bit, I can still hit shots and I can still be of some satisfaction to some people because of the skills that I have’, even though he was only 50 per cent of his ability and he still won.” Federer’s retirement has been a hot topic for many years and Wilander reckons it could come sooner than many people think. “I have a feeling that long-term doesn’t mean three years for him any more. It means a month,” Wilander added.