Roger Federer injury scare as Australian Open star requires treatment in quarter-final tie

Roger Federer needed a lengthy medical timeout during his Australian Open quarter-final.
Roger Federer required an off-court medical timeout during his Australian Open quarter-final clash with Tennys Sandgren.
Federer and Sandgren won a set apiece in the early exchanges but the American was the first to get the break in the third.
World No 3 Federer had an instant chance to respond as he raced into a love-40 lead while trailing 2-0.
However, Sandgren held on to his service game, all the while Federer was ranting at the umpire for receiving an audible obscenity warning.
At the end of the third game Federer disappeared from the Rod Laver Arena for nine minutes to get treatment.
The Swiss star appeared to be struggling with his lower back and he did not look comfortable when he returned to the court.
It could be that the grueling battles of the previous rounds have taken their toll on the 38-year-old’s body.
Federer needed five sets to beat John Millman in round three and four sets to overcome Marton Fucsovics on Sunday.
However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion insisted he was feeling 100 per cent fit heading into the quarter-final clash.
“I’m a guy that doesn’t do ice baths,” he said. “I tried it once, didn’t like it, so I’ll never do it again.
“I’m still doing the things like I used to: trying to sleep enough, take a massage and a stretch. That’s it really. Do that for as much as I can to get ready.
“Yeah, I always wonder also how other players feel after a match like this.
“Most important is that you’re not carrying any injury away from a match like this because fatigue is one thing, you can deal with that with I think mental strength.
“Actually I’m very happy how I’m feeling considering my age, considering everything I’ve gone through throughout my career.
“The toughness of the first real tough match of the season for me after having not played these kind of matches for some time, it’s nice to see that the work I did in the off-season paid off.
“But, no, my stuff I do off court is very, very routine and very simple.”