Roger Federer is ‘less happy’ than Rafael Nadal at Australian Open over one aspect

Roger Federer last won the Australian Open two years ago while Rafael Nadal has struggled in Melbourne over the years.

Roger Federer may have the better record at the Australian Open compared to Rafael Nadal, but Jim Courier thinks the 38-year-old Swiss will be “least happy” about the current balls being used at the Australian Open. Both Nadal and Federer are once again among the favourites alongside Novak Djokovic to win the first Grand Slam of 2020.

Federer is in the same half of the draw as Djokovic, meaning the pair could meet in the semi-final. It also raises the possibility of a repeat of last year’s final between the Serbian and Nadal, with the former coming out on top in straight sets. The world No 1 has a torrid record against Djokovic on hard courts having lost 19 consecutive sets dating back to 2013. But Nadal looked close to his best in the previous major on hard courts having clinched the 2019 US Open with an impressive run before coming out on top against Daniil Medvedev.

The courts at Flushing Meadows are notoriously slower surfaces than that in Melbourne and, with Nadal being a clay-court specialist, that allows him to take a similar approach by going big at the baseline. He hasn’t been able to adopt that same approach at the Australian Open in previous years but a number of players have said how courts this time around feel slightly slower. But Tennis Channel pundit Courier ultimately doesn’t think it will enough for Nadal to compete with Djokovic if they meet in the final once again. Courier has doubts over Federer too, revealing he believes the Swiss will have concerns over the speed of the courts. When asked whether he thought the slower court speed this year would help Nadal, Courier said: “I think against most people yes.

“I think if he were to face Novak in the final again no. “These balls are heavy and they’re not bouncing up so I think this court probably sits up better for Novak than Rafa overall. “The person who’s probably least happy with it – I would guess – is Federer. “I don’t think it’s great for Roger because the balls start pretty fast and zippy but they’re getting so big and slow after just a couple of games.”