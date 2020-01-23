Roger Federer: John Millman discusses his gameplan to beat Swiss at Australian Open

Roger Federer and John Millman will meet in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday.

John Millman believes making his match with Roger Federer “physical” will be key to his hopes of winning. Federer and Millman will meet for the fourth time on Friday for a place in the Australian Open last 16.

In September 2018, Federer lost to Millman at the US Open as he struggled in the hot and humid New York conditions. Millman is highly respected on the tour for his character and never-say-die attitude on the court. And his style tends to produce long matches which could turn the match with his Federer into a battle of attrition. Speaking after his second-round win over Hubert Hurkacz, Milkman was asked whether he is hoping for the courts and balls to be slow.

And he said: “Look, I think for me, I try to make things as physical as possible. “I’ve got to try to do that. That’s how I play. I’ve got to try to keep as good a quality as possible because we know that Roger transitions so well, he jumps on anything short. “He’s so good at moving in and out of the court really quickly. I’m going to have to keep a really good quality of shot. “Hopefully it’s slightly heavy conditions. I prefer the slightly heavier conditions like you have up in Brissy. Probably not too dissimilar to New York, when you get those humid nights, and you feel as if you can really crush the ball and they’ll drop in. I’m big on those types of conditions.

“We’ll see. I haven’t really looked at too many weather things. It was super hot I remember in New York. “I don’t think we’re going to get that here. Melbourne’s not really been turning it on too much with the weather, has it? “But, look, the balls are pretty heavy, I think. Historically the courts get a little quicker as they go. Millman then explained how he doesn’t think he will be able to get a feel for the court on Rod Laver Arena, potentially handing an advantage to Federer.