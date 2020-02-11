Roger Federer jokes about Match in Africa trick to try and confuse Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will attempt to break an attendance world record for a tennis match at the Match in Africa exhibition match today.

Roger Federer has joked the court at the Cape Town Stadium for the Match in Africa is orange to try and make Rafael Nadal feel more at home. Federer and Nadal kickstarted the charity match back in 2010 when both tennis greats played two matches in Switzerland and Spain, raising money for their respective foundations.

Federer has taken part in each event since, taking on players such as Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray. It wasn’t until the fourth edition when a special celebrity doubles match was introduced to the one-day event, with Federer teaming up with billionaire Bill Gates. But during the 2019 Wimbledon tournament, Federer announced plans to finally host the charity event in Africa with Cape Town being confirmed as the venue. The 38-year-old stated he had been trying to arrange a date with long-term rival Nadal before finally a time was agreed for February 7, 2020.

The match proved extremely popular when tickets were released, with the event being sold out in a matter of minutes. Today that match takes place in Cape Town, South Africa with the stadium undergoing a unique transformation. At first glance, it appears as though it is a clay court with it’s bright orange tone, however it is in fact a hardcourt. And Federer has joked about the reason for selecting the stand-out colour for Nadal’s benefit.

“We got the orange colour for Rafa so he feels like he’s on clay but it’s hardcourt [laughs],” he joked. Nadal is regarded as the ‘King of Clay’ due to his incredible run at the French Open. The Spaniard has won an unprecedented 12 titles at Roland Garros and has never lost in the final. Before the main event of Federer facing Nadal, the celebrity match will take place.