Roger Federer: Justin Rose names Swiss star as one of his inspirations

Golf star Justin Rose is full of admiration for Roger Federer.

Justin Rose says Roger Federer is one of his sporting inspirations for his longevity and willingness to develop as he got older. Federer is currently on the sidelines after knee surgery in February.

But even at the age of 38, the Swiss star has shown he is still capable of mixing it with the very best in the world. Last year he won four titles, reached the Wimbledon final and finished ranked as the third-best player in the world. Whether Federer can still maintain that level when he returns from injury remains to be seen. Although he has just one major title to his name, Rose is considered one of the best of his generation having burst onto the scene in 1998 as an amateur at the Open Championship.

Over 20 years on, Rose is 14th in the world and despite a slump in form, he continues to challenge the likes of Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka. And the British golfer, who is a regular visitor to Wimbledon in the summer, is full of respect for the way Federer has also managed to keep going. Rose told Forbes magazine: “Actually, I love watching good golf for obvious reasons, but I don’t take inspiration from other golfers as much. Tennis is one area. “I love to watch Roger Federer play tennis, and if I could trend toward that—clearly I’m not going to win 20 majors the way Federer has won 20 Grand Slams, but if I could, I’d trend toward the end of my career as someone who plays freer and freer.

“Thing is, he had to evolve and learn to become that way over his career.” Rose has never been one to back away from a challenge and thrives in big pressure moments. And the 39-year-old says that mindset is why he enjoys playing against Tiger Woods despite the hysteria and attention that allows the American. He added: “I feel like in the last few years I’ve played my best golf with Tiger actually.