Roger Federer labelled ‘lucky’ to reach Australian Open semi-final to face Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer saved seven match points before beating Tennys Sandgren to reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

John McEnroe has claimed Roger Federer will feel “lucky” to have gotten as far as the Australian Open semi-final. The 38-year-old takes on Novak Djokovic for a place in Sunday’s final against either Dominic Thiem or Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic was the favourite coming into he tournament and he has lived up to those expectations so far. The Serbian has looked utterly dominant throughout every round, dropping just the one set and never truly looking in any danger. But while Federer has not faced against a single seeded player, he has struggled through to the final four. He came through a tough battle against John Millman in the third round, eventually winning the final-set tie-break.

Even more impressive though was his resolve in the quarter-final match against Tennys Sandgren with the Swiss tennis star saving seven match points before taking the fifth set. Federer needed a medical timeout in the third set as well, sparking fears he was carrying an injury problem. He admitted after the match that he felt he “didn’t deserve this one”. But Federer now faces his toughest test yet against Djokovic in the 50th meeting between the two tennis greats.

And seven-time Grand Slam champion McEnroe isn’t so sure whether Federer will be able to trouble Djokovic. “Roger’s 38, he looked dare I say close to his age when he had to come back,” he said on Channel 9’s Today show. “He saved seven match points… but he’s gotten through two five-setters. “Millman had him 8-4 in the final set tiebreak so in a way he’s lucky to be here and if you’re not feeling 100 per cent, let me tell you the last guy you want to play on Rod Laver Arena is the guy he’s playing tonight.