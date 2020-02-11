Roger Federer links up with South Africa hero Siya Kolisi before Rafael Nadal exhibition

Roger Federer is in South Africa for an exhibition with Rafael Nadal on Friday.

Roger Federer enjoyed a game of mini-tennis with South Africa’s World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi as he geared up for his record-breaking exhibition with Rafael Nadal. On Friday, Federer and Nadal will play a match at the Cape Town Stadium.

The sold-out occasion in the 50,000 venue will smash the record set by Federer and Alexander Zverev in Mexico in November. Federer arrived in South Africa on Wednesday and on Thursday, he helped promote the match at brunch with sponsor Moet and Chandon. And he was joined by Kolisi and former Springbok Bryan Habana for a light game of tennis. Kolisi led South Africa to World Cup success in November when they beat England in the final.

Federer, whose mother Lynette is South African, sent a message to Kolisi after their win and the two shared an embrace as they finally met each other. Kolisi later shared pictures of his time with Federer on social media with the caption: “What a pleasure @rogerfederer. A true sporting icon. “Your words continue to inspire me and have been an important part of my journey. It was an honour to welcome you to Cape Town.” Last week, Federer and Nadal were in Melbourne competing at the Australian Open but tomorrow night they will aim to raise funds for the Roger Federer Foundation.

“I have family here and I love being here, so it’s nice to be back. I think the speed of life down here in Africa, that’s definitely been good for me,” Federer said. “I have enjoyed my vacations here when I was a little boy. It’s been wonderful. ”I remember them like they were yesterday. [I] wish I could have been here more often the last 20 years, but time on the road is tough.” Federer also opened up on why he picked Nadal to take part in the match with him.