Roger Federer makes Match in Africa statement Rafael Nadal doubles partner will love

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will meet in the sixth edition of the Match in Africa event today.

Roger Federer has teased fans about Trevor Noah’s tennis skills ahead of the celebrity game at the Match in Africa event later today. Federer helped start up the special charity event back in 2010 with funds going towards his foundation.

The early editions were a one-off match featuring Federer against an array of top male tennis players. But recently there has been the addition of a celebrity doubles match, with Federer regularly teaming up with billionaire Bill Gates. Their opponents have changed throughout the years but this could be the most interesting match-up to date with Nadal set to be the other side of the net. Federer and Nadal have a long and storied rival in tennis and will go down as two of the greatest players of all time.

But the celebrity game is the chance for them to have some fun where they also wear microphones to try and involve the crowd more. There’s certainly going to be some added fun on the court with South African-born Trevor Noah playing alongside Nadal in the doubles match. And Federer has eased any fears the comedian and television host may have facing against the 20-time Grand Slam champion. When asked whether Noah is a good tennis player, Federer said: “I’ve only seen a few videos [laughs].

“But he doesn’t have to worry because we’ll make sure he looks good too.” Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, is taking part in his third Match for Africa event but the fourth player has chopped and changed over the years. But Federer has explained why he felt it fitting to invite Noah, who hosts The Daily Show in America, to take part. “Trevor, I’m a big fan of his,” he added.