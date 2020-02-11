Roger Federer makes Rafael Nadal Grand Slam joke before Match for Africa as he hails rival

Roger Federer joked about Rafael Nadal’s bid to catch him on 20 Grand Slam wins before their charity match in South Africa.

Roger Federer joked that the best bit about his Match for Africa charity showdown with Rafael Nadal was that it was not a competitive clash which might allow the Spaniard to close in on his Grand Slam record.

Nadal’s French Open success last June moved him to 19 majors, one shy of Federer’s all-time record of 20. He missed the chance to draw level at the Australian Open last month as Novak Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem in the final, the Austrian having dumped out Nadal in the semi finals. Swiss icon Federer has not been triumphant since the 2018 Australian Open, with Djokovic winning five Slams since then to take himself to 17. Having the most major tournament wins in history will have a major say in who goes down as the best ever male player in tennis history, with Nadal, Djokovic and Federer firmly in the mix.

However at 38, Federer’s retirement is imminent with talk this could be his final year on the ATP Tour. Nadal and Djokovic have endured injury issues but at 33 and and 32 respectively, are widely expected to surpass Federer, whose hope of a 21st success surely lie at Wimbledon in July, where he is an eight-time champion already. Federer and Nadal were in uncompetitive action on Friday as the pair went head-to-head for the Roger Federer Foundation in South Africa. Thousands of fans crammed into the 55,000-seater Cape Town Stadium to witness the two take each other in an exhibition match. The match was particularly special for Federer, with his mother from South Africa and this his first outing in sub-Saharan Africa.

Asked if Nadal missing out on glory in Melbourne a month earlier would put extra fire in the belly for the Match for Africa, Federer joked: “Well the good thing about tonight is he cannot catch me! I’m very relaxed. “No honestly, what he has achieved in his career, or Novak for that matter what he’s done, myself as well, I think we’re all so very happy with a career that exceeded all our expectations. “In my dreams, I never dreamed this far. I hoped to win one Wimbledon and I did more, so if he catches me, it’s okay!” But Federer also opened up at lengthy on the healthy relationship between himself and his long-time rival Nadal, whom he has faced 40 times across their careers. Asked if they are more friends or rivals, the veteran said on court: “Can you be both? I think so. I really do.

“He’s a great person with great values, he’s got a great family. My family and his family respect each other immensely. “He told me today that he cried when I won the French Open in 09, he was so happy for me. So it’s a great rivalry. “He only knows his career with me on the court. I knew a few years without him, which was nice, because there was no Rafa which made things a little bit easier! “But then there was Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi. He’s been wonderful for the game, promoted this sport in the best possible way.