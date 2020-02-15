Roger Federer Olympic Games mixed doubles conditions laid down by Belinda Bencic

Belinda Bencic hopes to play mixed doubles with Roger Federer at the Olympic Games this summer.

Belinda Bencic hopes to play mixed doubles with Roger Federer at the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer but she thinks it may only happen if the 20-time Grand Slam winner is in good form. The world No 3 will have a final shot at winning the elusive singles gold medal in Asia.

Federer reached the final of the 2012 Olympic Games but had to settle for the silver medal after losing to Andy Murray. The 38-year-old will have a last attempt to add a gold medal to his incredible trophy haul in Tokyo. And he could also compete in the mixed doubles alongside world No 5 Bencic. However, the WTA star is unsure on who she will partner as she also plots an assault on the medals. “I hope so,” Bencic said when asked by SRF is she will partner Federer. “That also depends on his form.

“If he decides to compete in single and mixed doubles, I would be very happy if we could play together.” Federer and Bencic have competed together at the Hopman Cup before the event was axed and replaced by the ATP Cup this year. “When I didn’t know him so well, I was very nervous when I spoke to him,” Bencic said of Federer. “I met him at the Hopman Cup, where he helped me a lot. Even now he always has an open ear for me next to the square.

“He is especially at my side with questions about advanced training and tournament preparation. “Not only is he a champion himself, he also wants to help the next generation.” Federer and Bencic are set to return to singles action next week in Dubai where they look to defend their respective singles titles. And Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, is looking forward to the two icons returning to the Middle East.