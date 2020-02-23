Roger Federer opens up as Rafael Nadal closes in on his Grand Slam record

Roger Federer’s Grand Slam record of 20 is under major threat.

Roger Federer insists he will be ‘OK’ should Rafael Nadal surpass him in the Grand Slam title stakes. Federer received a temporary reprieve from Nadal joining him on 20 Grand Slams when the Spaniard was beaten in the Australian Open quarter-finals.

Novak Djokovic would go on to win the title, his eighth in Melbourne, and now stands on 17 majors. In May, Nadal will try again to get level with Federer when he attempts to win an astonishing 13th French Open title. At 38, time is running for Federer to extend his lead while Nadal and Djokovic are well placed to not only equal the Swiss but set a number which is unlikely to ever be beaten. On Friday, Federer and Nadal were in Cape Town, South Africa for an exhibition, which raised $3.5million to help towards educating children in Africa.

After the match, the Swiss star was asked about his rivalry with Nadal and the battle to have the most Grand Slams. And while the 38-year-old said he would try to play for as long as possible, he insisted he was fine with the likelihood of Nadal catching him. “I hope I can still play for a bit longer,” Federer said. “We’ll see how much more. But there’s still lots to look forward to.

“In my dreams, I never dreamed this far. I hoped to win just one Wimbledon. If he catches me, it’s OK.” Federer then took time to appreciate the magnitude of the event he and his great rival took part in, which broke the record for the most fans to attend a tennis match. He said: “It’s true, there was a world record too. I forget it almost with everything that’s been going on – so many emotions, so many incredible feelings for me. “To have 51,954 people in attendance at a tennis match, I never thought I would be part of something like that, to be honest. It’s not something you dream about, and these things just all of a sudden happen.