Roger Federer praised for not making Rafael Nadal decision at Australian Open

Heinz Gunthardt has praised Roger Federer for not retiring at the Australian Open like Rafael Nadal would have done.

Swiss tennis great Heinz Gunthardt has hailed his compatriot Roger Federer for not retiring from his Australian Open clash with Novak Djokovic. The 60-year-old reckons world No 1 Rafael Nadal and injury-prone Juan Martin del Potro would have thrown the towel in if faced with the same situation.

Federer picked up a groin problem in his quarter-final win over Tennys Sandgren. Serious doubts were cast over whether the 38-year-old would even be ready to start the semi-finals showdown after not practicing the day before. The world No 3 pushed through the pain barrier to ensure fans were not left disappointed as he crashed out of the tournament with a straight-sets defeat. Federer has a remarkable record of having never retired during a match throughout his career. And Gunthardt thinks his Spanish rival Nadal would have given up if he had the same issues.

“How often has Rafael Nadal limped off the court? Or think of Juan Martin Del Potro,” Gunthardt said. “For them it is easy to say ‘bad luck’. “At Federer it means: poorly prepared. This has nothing to do with a lack of preparation.” Federer’s struggled through his Australian Open draw despite not playing a seeded player until the semi-finals. Sandgren and John Millman took the 38-year-old the distance while Marton Fucsovics also stole a set.

It has been suggested Federer’s slow start was because he did not play any competitive tennis prior to the first Grand Slam of the season. In contrast the majority of other players competed at the inaugural ATP Cup. But Gunthardt does not think it was negative for Federer to stay at home. “Roger is ambitious, he certainly leaves nothing to chance,” Gunthardt added.