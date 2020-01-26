Roger Federer provides fitness update as Novak Djokovic Australian Open tie looms

Roger Federer is one step away from an Australian Open semi-final clash with Novak Djokovic.

Roger Federer is pleased to be injury free heading into the business stage of the Australian Open.

The Swiss star came from a set down to beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in the fourth round. There were questions marks hanging over the 20-time Grand Slam winner’s fitness after he spent over four hours battling John Millman on Friday. And Federer looked sloppy as he let the first set slip away against Hungarian world No 67 Fucsovics. However, the 38-year-old seemed to flick a switch and raced through the next three sets dropping just five games. Earlier in the day Djokovic eased past Diego Schwartzman to book his place in the last eight.

Federer and Djokovic are one win away from a semi-final meeting and the former insists there is no fatigue as he attempts to step up his Grand Slam title challenge. When asked how he will recover for his quarter-final clash with Tennys Sandgren, Federer made a stern statement about his fitness. “I’m a guy that doesn’t do ice baths,” he said. I tried it once, didn’t like it, so I’ll never do it again. “I’m still doing the things like I used to: trying to sleep enough, take a massage and a stretch. That’s it really. Do that for as much as I can to get ready. “Yeah, I always wonder also how other players feel after a match like this. Most important is that you’re not carrying any injury away from a match like this because fatigue is one thing, you can deal with that with I think mental strength.

“Actually I’m very happy how I’m feeling considering my age, considering everything I’ve gone through throughout my career. “The toughness of the first real tough match of the season for me after having not played these kind of matches for some time, it’s nice to see that the work I did in the off-season paid off. “But, no, my stuff I do off court is very, very routine and very simple.” Federer’s win over Fucsovics finished just before midnight local time in Melbourne and the six-time Australian Open champion is looking forward to a day off tomorrow. “The good thing is you have enough time here,” he explained. “It’s not like at a Masters 1000 or 500 or 250 where you finish late, then next thing you know you got to play again at 6pm the next day, scrambling to get all the info together.