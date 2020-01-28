Roger Federer provides injury update ahead of potential Novak Djokovic semi-final

Roger Federer has provided an update on his injury.

Roger Federer says his groin is feeling much better after suffering with an issue during his 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-2 win over Tennys Sandgren. The world No 3 will meet either Novak Djokovic or Milos Raonic in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday.

But concerns were raised when Federer disappeared from the Rod Laver Arena for nine minutes prior to the fourth-set tiebreak. It was initially unclear what was wrong with the 38-year-old as his body language was subdued. However, Federer has moved to allay any fears and insists he is feeling much better following the win. “It has been a lot of tennis in my life and some times you feel funny,” Federer said. “I started to feel my groin and leg tighten up and was struggling. “I try not to call the trainer because it is a sign of weakness but when it is a groin you go off the court so nobody knew what it was.

“I believe in miracles. It wasn’t bad enough where I thought it was going to get worse. It was just tight so I was like just let him finish me off in style. “But he did not do that. I was incredibly lucky today.” For large periods of the match it looked like Federer was about to crash out to a shock defeat. The Swiss star had to fend off seven match points to take the tie to a deciding fifth set.

And from there he used all of his experience to get over the line – although Federer thinks it was more down to luck. “You have got to get lucky sometimes I tell you that,” the 20-time Grand Slam winner explained. “Them seven match points were not under control. “It might look that way but I was just hoping he was not going to smash the winner. “You just keep the ball in play and who knows what he is thinking about if he misses one or two.